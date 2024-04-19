Critics of Sunak's 'sick note culture' claim say good HR is the best fix for rising absenteeism

Rishi Sunak has called for an end to “sick note culture” as he outlined sweeping reforms to the UK’s welfare and benefits systems.
In a speech delivered today (April 19), the Prime Minister announced that the disability benefits system is set to be reformed, in a bid to "more accurately target those who need it most and deliver the right kind of support for people with disabilities and health conditions."
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from