In an article on iNews, the publication interviewed Gen-Z workers and their bosses to find out what employers really think about this divisive generation.

Bosses told stories of Gen-Z employees spending company time scrolling through ‘X’ or engaging in hobbies, such as script writing, instead of carrying out business-related tasks. And when given feedback, Gen-Zers often can’t handle this criticism and become confrontational, the leaders contested.