Over half of UK workers don't feel comfortable with HR teams using AI

Amidst rapid uptake of technology in the workplace, over half (54%) of Brits don’t feel comfortable with HR teams using artificial intelligence. This is according to recent research from SurveyMonkey, a global leader in online surveys and forms.

AI is revolutionising work as we know it. In HR, it is already showcasing the potential to streamline professionals’ workloads by cutting down recruitment processes, writing job descriptions, and generating interview questions, to name only a few capabilities.