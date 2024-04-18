BBC reporter sacked after raising Covid breach concerns, tribunal hears

A former BBC reporter was sacked after blowing the whistle on Covid restrictions being breached, an employment tribunal has heard.
Ian Stringer was hired by BBC Leicester in 2008 a sports reporter covering Leicester City FC. He had previously also appeared on the BBC as a contestant on The Apprentice.
