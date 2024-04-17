3 mins read

Level Up | From communication to problem solving - gamers reveal how their hobby makes them better workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
From communication to problem solving - gamers reveal how their hobby makes them better workers

More than 4 in 10 (44%) gamers believe their hobby makes them better workers, with more than half of all UK gamers (57%) saying that they incorporate gaming skills, such as leadership, communication and problem solving into their working day, according to a new study from Currys.

These same skills were listed in the top 10 most in-demand skills for employers in the latest LinkedIn job listing analysis.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Bully boss invited female employee on holiday amid barrage of sexual & abusive texts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Humiliating & degrading' | Bully boss invited female employee on holiday amid barrage of sexual & abusive texts

The NHS productivity crisis can teach us about fixing what you already have
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 2 mins read

'Productivity puzzle' | The NHS productivity crisis can teach us about fixing what you already have

Fran Newman, Chief People Officer at Deliciously Ella - building success in a values-driven firm
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 1 min read

Podcast | Fran Newman, Chief People Officer at Deliciously Ella - building success in a values-driven...

Personality profiles: How can they help with well-being and enable retention?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Personality profiles: How can they help with well-being and enable retention?

Today & Tomorrow: Five Factor Forecast
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

Today & Tomorrow: Five Factor Forecast

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni