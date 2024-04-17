From communication to problem solving - gamers reveal how their hobby makes them better workers

More than 4 in 10 (44%) gamers believe their hobby makes them better workers, with more than half of all UK gamers (57%) saying that they incorporate gaming skills, such as leadership, communication and problem solving into their working day, according to a new study from Currys.
These same skills were listed in the top 10 most in-demand skills for employers in the latest LinkedIn job listing analysis.
