Alex Partridge is a hugely successful entrepreneur. If the name rings a bell, it’s because Partridge founded the cultural phenomenon media empires Unilad and Ladbible. Partridge also happens to have ADHD.

It’s simple to see why someone with the kind of success Partridge has had may look at their neurodiversity with rose-tinted spectacles, and be tempted to succumb to the old adage that his neurodiversity was, in fact, a ‘superpower’.