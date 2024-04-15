6 mins read

'Be on alert' | Deepfake audio of CEO used in attempt to trick employee

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Deepfake audio of CEO used in attempt to trick employee

A software firm has issued a warning to businesses around the world after scammers used deepfake audio of their CEO in a failed phishing attempt.

LastPass, a password management platform used by millions of users and over 100,000 businesses worldwide, revealed that an employee was targeted by scammers impersonating the company’s CEO, Karim Toubba.

