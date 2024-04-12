HR Grapevine

5 mins read

Court case | Ex-company director accused of defrauding blind & disabled workers' pensions

Ex-company director accused of defrauding blind & disabled workers' pensions

A former company director is accused of failing to pay pension contributions for blind & disabled workers over a two year period...

Nicholas Marks denies the allegations that he failed to pay into workers' pensions between 2020 and 2022 while he was the boss of Clarity & Co, a soap making social enterprise based in London, which he bought out of administration in 2020.

