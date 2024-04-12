HR Grapevine

Last month, it was revealed that over 9.2million people of working age in the UK are economically inactive and not seeking employment. Unsurprisingly, one key aspect driving this inactivity has been health concerns, particularly mental health issues.

In response to these alarming figures, Work and Pensions minister Mel Stride, said the UK’s current attitude towards mental health is “going too far” as society is increasingly labelling the “normal ups and downs of life as medical conditions” which is driving up the amount the UK is spending on benefits.