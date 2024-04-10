4 mins read

Romance vs professionalism | Royal Bank of Canada exec forced out due to undisclosed relationship - why does this keep happening?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Royal Bank of Canada exec forced out due to undisclosed relationship - why does this keep happening?

In yet another instance of corporate leadership upheaval, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) recently announced the termination of its Chief Financial Officer, Nadine Ahn, following an internal probe revealing her undisclosed personal relationship with another employee.

The investigation found that this relationship led to preferential treatment, including promotions and compensation increases, for the employee involved. While no evidence of misconduct regarding the bank's financial matters was uncovered, both Ahn and the unnamed staffer saw their employment terminated.

This incident adds to a growing list of high-profile executive departures due to undisclosed personal relationships in the corporate world.

Edward Tilly, CEO of Cboe Global Markets

Tilly resigned following an investigation that revealed his failure to disclose personal relationships with colleagues. The investigation determined that this lack of transparency violated the company's policies and values.

Tilly's departure marked the end of a decade-long tenure at the helm of the Chicago-based exchange operator.

Bernard Looney, Former CEO of BP

In perhaps one of the most high-profile cases on this list, Looney was ousted after admitting to not being entirely transparent about historical relationships with colleagues.

UK biotech firm sacks CEO for having relationships with employees
Read more from us

C-Suite conduct | UK biotech firm sacks CEO for having relationships with employees

Although an initial investigation in 2020 found no breach of company rules, further scrutiny prompted Looney's resignation. BP subsequently launched a review of all personal relationships between staff to address potential misconduct.

Jeff Zucker, Former CEO of CNN

Zucker resigned amid revelations of an undisclosed, consensual relationship with a colleague.

His departure came after an internal investigation uncovered the relationship, which Zucker acknowledged should have been disclosed earlier. The incident raised questions about transparency and integrity within the media organisation.

Steve Easterbrook, Former CEO of McDonald's

Easterbrook was fired in 2019 for an undisclosed consensual relationship with an employee, which violated the company's fraternisation policy.

Subsequent investigations revealed additional inappropriate relationships that Easterbrook had concealed. The SEC fined Easterbrook for lying during an internal investigation, further tarnishing his reputation.

Brian Krzanich, Former CEO of Intel

Krzanich stepped down in 2018 over a past consensual relationship with an employee, which violated the company's non-fraternisation policy.

His resignation highlighted the challenges posed by workplace relationships and the importance of adhering to corporate policies.

Why does this keep happening?

These cases illustrate a consistent pattern of executive departures stemming from undisclosed personal relationships. One might wonder why these incidents keep occurring.

Is it unethical for executives to engage in relationships with staffers? The answer lies in the potential for abuse of power and the compromised positions in which such relationships place both parties.

Read more from us

Comms & emotional intelligence | These are the top causes of leadership failures, according to workers

Workplace relationships, particularly between supervisors and subordinates, can lead to power imbalances that blur lines of consent and fairness, underscoring the need for transparency and ethical conduct in corporate leadership.

The repercussions of such actions extend beyond individual careers, impacting organisational culture. Also, undisclosed relationships can erode trust within the organisation and damage its reputation.

Despite the increasing scrutiny and consequences, workplace relationships are not entirely prohibited in many companies. However, they must be fully disclosed to the Board and HR. Failure to do so, as evidenced by recent events, can have severe repercussions.

HR professionals play a crucial role in guiding executives on navigating workplace relationships responsibly.

Policies requiring disclosure and documentation of such relationships are essential. Also, HR should provide education and training to executives on the potential risks and ethical considerations involved.

This latest case, it seems, is but a drop in the ocean of executives who are willing to put their careers and reputations on the line to gain a romantic partner. It seems, judging by Ahn’s case, that many simply aren’t discouraged by the numerous high-profile controversies surrounding executive-employee relationships.

Yet the case does underscore the importance of transparency and ethical conduct in the corporate world. It's imperative for organisations to uphold clear policies and for executives to adhere to them diligently.

Only through proactive measures and adherence to ethical standards can companies maintain trust, integrity, and stability in their leadership ranks.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Christian worker sues after being denied job for anti-LGBTQ+ views
Legal battle | Christian worker sues after being denied job for anti-LGBTQ+ views
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Bit of a social club' | John Lewis culture overhaul mooted as new chief announced

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Hybrid no more | Deloitte office buy-up hints that remote is still a dirty word in the eyes of some firms

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

Wellbeing | How HR can support staff during Stress Awareness Month

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

The Perfect Match: Choose your HR Digital Transformation Journey

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?