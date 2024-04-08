London food chain's nonsense 'brand charge' is 'slap in the face' to staff

London is a city well known around the globe for its outstanding culture of diverse food. However, it’s always essential to note that behind these incredible dishes are workers, putting their all into making London’s dining scene what it is.

And, it’s essential that these businesses understand the duty of care they have over their workers.

The recent decision by Ping Pong, a renowned dim sum chain, to replace its service charge with a questionable "brand fee" is not just a business strategy—it's a direct threat to the financial and mental wellbeing of its hardworking staff.

This move, just three months before new legislation mandating that all tips be given to employees, reeks of corporate manoeuvring aimed at circumventing fair compensation practices.

By introducing a 15% brand fee, Ping Pong effectively diverts funds away from its diligent workers, relegating their hard-earned tips into a nebulous pool labelled as "franchise fees and brand-related expenditure."

Such actions not only betray the trust of customers but also undermine the livelihoods of those who dedicate themselves to serving patrons with excellence.

The timing of this decision is particularly egregious, as it coincides with a nationwide push for fair treatment of hospitality workers. With the minimum wage on the rise and legislation aimed at ensuring that tips go directly to staff, Ping Pong's manoeuvre appears out of touch with the evolving landscape of worker rights.

Bryan Simpson, the Lead Organiser for hospitality at the Unite Union, didn’t mince words when releasing a statement about the news. Simpson stated that the decision was “a complete slap in the face” for workers.

“Ping Pong’s decision to effectively deny workers tips by cynically changing the service charge to a ‘brand charge’ in order to circumvent the new fair tips legislation is one of the most blatant examples of tips theft that we’ve come across as the union for restaurant and bar workers,” he said.

“No matter what senior management call it, customers will assume that this 15% is a tip that should go to workers, but it won’t. That is completely disingenuous.”

The news shares worrying parallels with decisions made by iconic restaurant the Ivy Collection, which further highlights the systemic issues within the industry.

Despite promises of transparency, workers found themselves shortchanged last year as their share of the service charge dwindled, leaving them struggling to make ends meet despite menu price hikes and increased workload.

The Ivy's practice of allocating service charges without regard to actual tips received mirrors Ping Pong's attempt to skirt fair compensation under the guise of corporate policy.

In the service industry, where the actions of staff are the difference between success and failure, the good treatment of staff is paramount.

Companies that fail to recognise the value of their employees risk not only tarnishing their reputation but also perpetuating a cycle of turnover and discontent. As the saying goes, "a happy employee equals a happy customer," and nowhere is this truer than in the competitive world of food and beverage.