HR Grapevine

Deutsche Bank is preparing to roll out a series of support measures for menopausal employees, including “reset and recovery pods” at its new London offices.
The Telegraph reports that the investment banking giant is building private booths which will feature reclining chairs and cooling and lighting controls which will help alleviate symptoms battled by menopausal and perimenopausal women, such as hot flushes and migraines.
