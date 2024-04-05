6 mins read

'Wellness suite' | 'Reset & recovery pods' among Deutsche Bank's new plans to support menopausal staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Reset & recovery pods' among Deutsche Bank's new plans to support menopausal staff

Deutsche Bank is preparing to roll out a series of support measures for menopausal employees, including “reset and recovery pods” at its new London offices.

The Telegraph reports that the investment banking giant is building private booths which will feature reclining chairs and cooling and lighting controls which will help alleviate symptoms battled by menopausal and perimenopausal women, such as hot flushes and migraines.

