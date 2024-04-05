HR Grapevine

Employers have been issued new guidance on their responsibilities to employees who are pregnant and/or on maternity leave, by the UK's equality watchdog.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published an updated toolkit to provide employers with clear advice on what they should do to prevent pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work.
