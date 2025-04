On this week's HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells connects with Raj Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Indeed, to talk about how technology is revolutionising the talent acquisition process, and perhaps most importantly, free up vital time for hiring managers to focus on the human-centric areas of the job.

With his decades of experience, and insight from Indeed's own research, Mukherjee reveals some of the most fundamental changes taking place in the hiring space, and lets HR Grapevine's audience in on a few of the most exciting developments taking place inside Indeed.

According to Mukherjee, it takes an average of 13 hours for a hiring manager to source enough quality candidates to lead to a hire - per role. "The tools and processes that hiring managers are using today just aren't at pace with the changing hiring world," he notes.

So what can be done about this? In this special edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, we answer this burning question.





Indeed is the #1 job site in the world with over 300M unique visitors every month. Indeed strives to put job seekers first, giving them free access to search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies. Every day, we connect millions of people to new opportunities.

