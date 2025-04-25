In this week's edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Kieran Howells sits down with Livia Mensah, Head of Health Propositions at Cigna Healthcare, a global health service company with more than 60 years of experience in designing, implementing and managing international group health insurance and employee benefits programs.

Cigna Healthcare are a passionate believer in making workplace mental health and wellbeing work not just for its customers, but for its own employees, too.

The pair discuss the new Your Health Plan, Your Growth Plan campaign, developed to raise awareness on the benefits of health as the foundation of business growth.

In this episode, they also delve into what really embracing a multi-generational workforce looks like.

About Cigna Healthcare

Cigna Healthcare, the global health service company have more than 60 years’ experience designing, implementing and managing international group health insurance and employee benefits programs. They are passionate about the workplace mental health and well-being of the people they serve – and equally importantly, their own employees.

Over the course of this series, we’ll talk about a new initiative from Cigna Healthcare - Your Health Plan, Your Growth Plan – a campaign developed to raise awareness on the benefits of health as the foundation of business growth. When your employees thrive, your business does too - and we’ll be joined by a variety of thought leaders in the coming episodes to discuss the new campaign.