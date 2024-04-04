5 mins read

'Dismissive & belittling' | Pregnant worker branded 'emotional & hormonal' after raising concerns about high workload

Pregnant worker branded 'emotional & hormonal' after raising concerns about high workload

A pregnant employee has won an employment tribunal after being labelled “very emotional and tearful” by her boss after raising concerns about her workload.

Nicola Hinds is in line for compensation on the grounds of pregnancy discrimination, after her boss stereotyped her as “an emotional, hormonal pregnant woman”, with an employment judge declaring the description of her as “dismissive and belittling”.

