People professionals ready to embrace AI to ease burnout and heavy workloads

A new global report from Sage reveals that HR professionals welcome AI to ease the burden of admin jobs, take away time consuming tasks, and, ultimately, ease burnout.

The annual report, titled The Changing Face of HR, surveyed over 1,000 HR leaders across a range of sectors and countries, finding that 77% believe AI has the potential to revolutionise ways of working within their company. With 95% of respondents reporting an increase in their workload over the past year and 91% seeing an increase in more responsibilities in their role. HR leaders in the UK are particularly strained with workloads, with respondents twice as likely to work over 45 hours per week compared to before the pandemic.