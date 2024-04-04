Over half of UK workers ready to take advantage of new flexible working laws

Businesses are being advised to brace themselves as a new study reveals more than half (55%) of employees are planning to make a new request for flexible working when new rules come into UK law this weekend.

The changes introduced by the Flexible Working Bill on April 6 - allowing workers to ask for flexible working from day one of their employment (previously six months) - look set to lead to a sharp increase in flexible working requests even though 74% of employees report already having some degree of flexibility.