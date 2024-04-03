Parents sacrificing work & savings due to childcare costs, survey shows

Almost three in 10 (29%) adults with a child under five have reduced their working hours or left work because of the cost of childcare, new research reveals.
And the figure is even higher for working mothers, compared to dads, with a ratio of 43% to 15%. Over a third (34%) of this group say the cost of childcare has stopped them from saving for their future.
