MPs' staff suffer rising levels of mental distress, report finds

MPs’ staff are battling growing levels of poor mental health as tensions rise over issues such as global conflicts, a new survey has found.
The study, reported by The Guardian, found that 46% of the staff employed by MPs met the medical threshold for psychological distress – which is reportedly more than twice the level of the general public.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from