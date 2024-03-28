HR Tech 2024
'Failing its primary purpose' | Calls made for reforms to 'inadequate' statutory sick pay to aid workers most in need

Calls made for reforms to 'inadequate' statutory sick pay to aid workers most in need

Statutory sick pay (SSP) is failing to provide enough support for those who most need financial help when ill and should be increased and made more widely available, MPs have warned.

The report from the Work and Pensions Committee says that a modest increase to SSP in line with Statutory Maternity Pay would strike a reasonable balance between providing extra financial support and not placing excessive extra costs on businesses. It also says that all employees should be eligible for SSP, not just those earning above the lower earnings limit.

