Rising workloads leaving HR professionals overburdened & undertrained

Seven in 10 HR professionals aren’t getting enough training and support from employer, despite their responsibilities racking up, new research has found.
Mid-level managers have always been the linchpin of a business but new data from recruiter Michael Page suggests expectations placed on managers have reached all-time highs.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from