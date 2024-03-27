9,500 Asda staff given incorrect payslips - some missing fortnight's pay

Thousands of Asda employees have received incorrect payslips, with some missing up to a fortnight’s pay, following a payroll glitch.
The Telegraph first reported on an internal memo sent to the supermarket giant’s senior staff, disclosing that thousands of workers, who are paid by the hour rather than salaried, had been impacted by the mishap.
