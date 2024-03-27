Boeing's CEO is stepping down, who should replace him?

Amid a maelstrom of safety concerns and corporate turmoil, Boeing's CEO, Dave Calhoun, has announced his departure by the end of the year.
This seismic shift in leadership comes as Boeing grapples with a series of safety incidents, including the recent blowout of an unused door on a Boeing 737 Max, casting a shadow over the company's reputation and future.
