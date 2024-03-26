HR Tech 2024
6 mins read

Gender row | Female job applicant allegedly told vacant role was 'only for men'

Female job applicant allegedly told vacant role was 'only for men'

A female employee has been awarded over £6,000 compensation after claiming she was told that a job she was interested in was only for men.

Jess Quinn was working at Irish company Source & Supply Logistics on a three-month contract, when she enquired about another upcoming vacancy within the firm.

