Female job applicant allegedly told vacant role was 'only for men'

A female employee has been awarded over £6,000 compensation after claiming she was told that a job she was interested in was only for men.
Jess Quinn was working at Irish company Source & Supply Logistics on a three-month contract, when she enquired about another upcoming vacancy within the firm.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from