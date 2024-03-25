Staff at huge UK union vote to strike over alleged failure to stamp out sexual harassment

Employees at one of the UK’s biggest trade unions look set to strike over claims that bosses have failed to act on pledges to stamp out sexism and harassment in the workplace.
GMB was ruled to be ‘institutionally sexist’ in a 2020 paper published by Karon Monaghan KC, who had been appointed to investigate reports of sexual harassment within the union.
