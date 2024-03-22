HR Tech 2024
Innovate, empower, transform
2nd July 2024
Register Now
3 mins read

Sickness leave | Attitude to mental health 'going too far', says Secretary of Work and Pensions

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Attitude to mental health 'going too far', says Secretary of Work and Pensions

The Secretary of Work and Pensions Mel Stride has come under scrutiny for saying that the UK’s current attitude towards mental health is “going too far”.

The minister also said that businesses placing too much emphasis on the “normal anxieties of life” was adding to the increase in mental-health related sick absences being seen in the UK workforce.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Post Office CFO quits after being off sick for 1 year, amid claims of row with CEO
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

C-suite clash | Post Office CFO quits after being off sick for 1 year, amid claims of row with CEO

Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 4 mins read

WFH Wellbeing | Ensuring the ongoing mental health support for your remote workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 9 mins read

Case Study | "The brilliant basics": How AEG Europe achieves employee engagement scores that defy the industry...

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni