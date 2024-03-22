Attitude to mental health 'going too far', says Secretary of Work and Pensions

The Secretary of Work and Pensions Mel Stride has come under scrutiny for saying that the UK’s current attitude towards mental health is “going too far”.
The minister also said that businesses placing too much emphasis on the “normal anxieties of life” was adding to the increase in mental-health related sick absences being seen in the UK workforce.
