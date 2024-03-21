HR probe underway as hospital staff accused of snooping on Princess of Wales' medical records

An HR probe is underway at the prestigious private hospital that treats members of the Royal family, amid claims that members of staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical data.

According to the Daily Mail, three employees at the London Clinic are being investigated by management, and are reported to have been suspended.

The hospital’s chief executive has also vowed to take all necessary steps against anyone found guilty of snooping on medical records.

Britain's data watchdog had confirmed just days ago that it was looking into a report that staff at the hospital, where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, had attempted to access her private health records.

The report in the Daily Mirror said managers at the London Clinic, where King Charles was also treated in January, were investigating claims that at least one member of staff had been caught trying to access Kate's medical notes.

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office said on Wednesday: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

Kate, 42, had surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition during her stay of around two weeks in the hospital.

The London Clinic said in a statement regarding the media coverage that all its staff were acutely aware of their ethical and legal duties in regard to patient confidentiality.

Al Russell, the Chief Executive of the London Clinic, said that ‘all appropriate investigatory… and disciplinary steps’ would be taken against anyone found to have accessed patient data. Potentially hinting at the fate of the accused employees, Russell added there was “no place” at the hospital for anyone prying on patients’ private information.

In a statement, Russell said: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Kate stepped back from official duties and Kensington Palace has said she is not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter.

Any confidentiality breach of the Princess's health records was "a matter for the London Clinic", her office said.