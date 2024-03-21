Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Kate Middleton | HR probe underway as hospital staff accused of snooping on Princess of Wales' medical records

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR probe underway as hospital staff accused of snooping on Princess of Wales' medical records

An HR probe is underway at the prestigious private hospital that treats members of the Royal family, amid claims that members of staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical data.

According to the Daily Mail, three employees at the London Clinic are being investigated by management, and are reported to have been suspended.

The hospital’s chief executive has also vowed to take all necessary steps against anyone found guilty of snooping on medical records.

Britain's data watchdog had confirmed just days ago that it was looking into a report that staff at the hospital, where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January, had attempted to access her private health records.

The report in the Daily Mirror said managers at the London Clinic, where King Charles was also treated in January, were investigating claims that at least one member of staff had been caught trying to access Kate's medical notes.

Read more from us
Cyber security must now be top of HR's agenda

Not (Cyber) Safe for Work | Cyber security must now be top of HR's agenda

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office said on Wednesday: "We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided."

Kate, 42, had surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition during her stay of around two weeks in the hospital.

The London Clinic said in a statement regarding the media coverage that all its staff were acutely aware of their ethical and legal duties in regard to patient confidentiality.

Al Russell, the Chief Executive of the London Clinic, said that ‘all appropriate investigatory… and disciplinary steps’ would be taken against anyone found to have accessed patient data. Potentially hinting at the fate of the accused employees, Russell added there was “no place” at the hospital for anyone prying on patients’ private information.

RoleMapper’s Guide to Job Families

RoleMapper’s Guide to Job Families

Many organisations are struggling with chaotic and inconsistent job data and content.

These challenges stem from accumulating numerous job titles over time, due to growth, changes, mergers or acquisitions.

Even if there has been an attempt at streamlining job structures, over time it can often become unwieldy to manage and govern, creating challenges around pay transparency, skills and career paths.

Implementing Job Families can help you regain control of the chaos—a cohesive grouping of related roles that share similar skill sets and career paths, as well as being a key component to building a robust job architecture.

Download this guide to discover:

  • Why you should implement Job Families

  • The key benefits of a Job Family structure

  • How to create and implement Job Families in your organisation

Show more
Show less
Download Guide

In a statement, Russell said: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Kate stepped back from official duties and Kensington Palace has said she is not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter.

Any confidentiality breach of the Princess's health records was "a matter for the London Clinic", her office said.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Sacked train driver who left spider skin in colleague's pigeonhole wins job back
Back on track | Sacked train driver who left spider skin in colleague's pigeonhole wins job back
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Employee dodges prison after claiming £10,000 in sick pay while working second job
Fraud probe | Employee dodges prison after claiming £10,000 in sick pay while working second job
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Post Office CEO under HR investigation, ex-chairman reveals
Horizon probe | Post Office CEO under HR investigation, ex-chairman reveals
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Farmfoods worker forged exec signatures to pay himself £275k from company accounts
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Fraudster jailed | Farmfoods worker forged exec signatures to pay himself £275k from company accounts

Engaging a new generation at work with Liz Noble, VP of HR, DHL Express UK
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 5 mins read

Big Interview | Engaging a new generation at work with Liz Noble, VP of HR, DHL Express UK

What HR needs to know about facial recognition & fingerprint scanning in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Biometrics | What HR needs to know about facial recognition & fingerprint scanning in the workplace

Why a skills-based approach to onboarding is better for business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Why a skills-based approach to onboarding is better for business

RoleMapper’s Guide to Job Families
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

RoleMapper’s Guide to Job Families

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?