Apprenticeship reforms - is this a sign UK universities are dying?

Rishi Sunak recently announced plans to create 20,000 apprenticeships with reforms to how businesses can get funding and training for young people to join their firm.

The reforms include the Government paying the full cost of apprentices aged 21 or under from April 1 and raising the funding companies paying the apprenticeship levy can give over to other businesses from 25% to 50%.

The PM said the new changes, which will create a “tidal wave of opportunity” for young people in the country, will be enabled by £60m of investment for next year.

The apprenticeship levy, which was introduced in 2017, is paid by large businesses. However, many companies have called for reforms, criticising the amount of red tape and bureaucracy associated with getting funding, leading to over £2billion worth of funding going unspent.

The changes give a welcome reform to a clearly broken system, however, point to a sub-narrative simultaneously taking place – that UK universities could be getting fewer applications in coming years as the behaviour of young people changes.

Going to university and getting a degree has historically been considered a rite of passage in the UK. With many young people deciding at the age of 18 what institution they want to go to, what city they want to live in for three or more years, and what career path they want to take.

Despite this, research shows that a third of young people today feel going to university is a ‘waste of time’ and 58% feel that university education ‘doesn’t prepare them for the real world’.

This hints to the fact that young people realise the ‘real world’ around them is changing rapidly and university degrees might not be keeping up. Technological advancements, such as AI, have meant that employers are stepping away from the ‘hard skills’ associated with higher education diplomas.

With there being such a shift in society of what skills are being deemed the most sought after and valuable, the need for degrees, and the hard skills associated with them, is diminishing. Whilst the need for employees to communicate well, learn quickly, and adapt is growing.

Apprenticeships offer an avenue for young people that curtails the lack of innovation associated with going to universities and empowers them with the skills associated with the ‘real world’ and getting first-hand experience – all without forking out £9k a year.

What’s more, young people are seeing firsthand their mates make money off TikTok and Instagram, and their peers start their own side-hustles. In many ways, this generation is the most entrepreneurial one we have seen so far, and a university degree isn’t necessary in a world where there are multiple avenues to making money.