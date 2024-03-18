Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
3 mins read

Lawsuit | Google manager told issues she faced were due to 'everything going on with George Floyd'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Google manager told issues she faced were due to 'everything going on with George Floyd'

A former Google manager has filed a lawsuit against the tech company claiming she was passed over for promotion due to her race and encountered “thinly vailed racist comments”.

Tiffany Minott, who worked as a project manager at Google, says she was consistently undervalued and undercompensated as a black employee at the firm.

Minott claims that despite “exceeding all expectations” set out by the company, she was repeatedly underappreciated while white colleagues with less experience and lower performance levels progressed.

The case

When appointed a new manager, Minott says she was overlooked for a newly created role, that would have given her a nearly £40,000 pay rise, for it to go to a white male colleague with less experience.

The lawsuit describes how she ended up having depression and anxiety due to her treatment and took mental health-related sick leave – this absence and her race being the reason she wasn’t considered for the new position, the lawsuit alleges.

Holiday company allegedly forced staff to undertake racist actions against customers
Read more from us

Pontins | Holiday company allegedly forced staff to undertake racist actions against customers

Even when appointed a new team and manager, Minott says she continued to experience discrimination through disproportionately high-performance standards and workload compared to her white colleagues.

“Google consistently undervalues and under-compensates black employees performing jobs requiring the same skill, effort, and responsibility as their white counterparts,” claims lawsuit documents.

The suit also describes instances where a coworker described DEI as “reverse discrimination to white men” and she was told that she had issues accessing work-related tools “because of everything going on with George Floyd” by another colleague.

Minott said that despite complaining to HR about the treatment she had experienced, she was told there was ‘no issue’ after an investigation.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff continued to experience discrimination until she was laid off due to job cuts in January 2023.

Race and progression

This story sheds light on the need for appropriate training of managers when it comes to unconscious bias, giving appreciation where it’s due, and looking at performance indicators as a means of promoting workers.

These factors are especially important if a workforce isn’t diverse. Google has had a number of race discrimination cases come out against it, most likely because it has only a small percentage of black employees at the company – black staff making up only 5.3 per cent of its workforce, compared with 48.3 per cent white employees and 43.2 Asian staff members.

Read more from us

Social media controversy | BBC senior employee sacked over offensive Facebook posts

With such little representation of black employees at the company, the likelihood of racial discrimination and unconscious bias to proliferate increases.

The CIPD states that an integral aspect of DEI is to "design guidelines and provide training for line managers to help them respond appropriately to diversity needs, as they are vital change agents, but give them scope for flexible decision-making.”

Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of your organisation to equip managers with the tools to be able to lead employees from diverse backgrounds and call out inappropriate or racist behaviour.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Report reveals disparity in pay for single parents
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Single Parents Day | Report reveals disparity in pay for single parents

HR experts' tips for supporting & embracing your neurodiverse employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

Neurodiversity Week | HR experts' tips for supporting & embracing your neurodiverse employees

Go beyond DEI targets & ensure diverse people aren't being silenced
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Diane Abbott controversy | Go beyond DEI targets & ensure diverse people aren't being silenced

Empowering Sustainable Futures: Why Green Skills Will Impact People-First Business Transformation
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Empowering Sustainable Futures: Why Green Skills Will Impact People-First Business Transformation

A guide for HR Managers: Understanding fertility challenges in the workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

A guide for HR Managers: Understanding fertility challenges in the workplace

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?