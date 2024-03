The recent news that Diane Abbott stood up 46 times during PMQs to make a point on Tory donor Frank Hestor’s abhorrent comments against herself – saying the east London politician ‘makes you want to hate all black women’ – sheds light on a common issue we have in our society.

That when we, as a community, aim to reconcile discrimination, we often fail to hear or include the voices that matter – the voices of those who experience this oppression.

It points to the fact that we can attempt to increase representation in our businesses and put people from diverse backgrounds in positions of power, but there’s no real value in this if these voices are silenced and overlooked.

This situation is a reminder that meaningful change comes not only from putting people in the right roles alone but from listening and responding to the opinions of those in these positions.

It highlights the fact that we can implement people of colour as the CEOs of our company or in our boardrooms and think the work is done. Even though this is important, it’s only the first step. Because having diverse leaders alone doesn’t always ensure systemic change occurs in the way it's needed.

Unfortunately, what happened to Abbott is the experience of so many diverse professionals in the workplace. And even though they might have achieved a level of ‘power’ or influence, their voice isn’t valued.

In a business, you can’t rely solely on diverse individuals to ‘put themselves out there’ or ‘speak up’ in spaces unrepresentative of themselves, or in rooms that aren’t conducive to people listening to them.

I’m a journalist from a South-Asian background, and I often ask myself how I would feel if the majority of people in the organisations I’ve worked for looked like me or my family – white reporters comprise a staggering 94% of the UK’s journalistic workforce. Realistically, because of cognitive bias, I would feel more comfortable and confident to have a voice in this type of space.

This isn’t something I feel a victim of, necessarily, because it’s a reality that almost everyone from a diverse background unconsciously accepts if working in an industry or business with low levels of diversity or lack of representation.

From our content partner

This, of course, is not the experience of every diverse professional. But it is the experience of many, both in diverse organisations and non-diverse ones. And this has been highlighted by the treatment of Diane Abbott in the House of Commons.

As a result, businesses would be wise to pay attention to not only who has the positions of power in their organisation, but who is asked to speak at meetings, whether employees are being spoken over, where opportunities and recognition go, and finally, if staff are being silenced on topics that impact them the most.



Image credit: Chris McAndrew