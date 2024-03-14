Worker who had bowel removed after dangerous work trip awarded £800k

Martin Smith, a 62-year-old former employee of Primetals Technologies Ltd, has been awarded £800,000 in compensation after he had to undergo two major surgeries and have a stoma bag following a work trip to India.

Smith, who had previously been diagnosed with Crohn's disease, was asked by his employer to undertake a week-long work trip to India, just three months after returning to work part-time and working from home due to his medical condition.