Should employers turn a blind eye to the side-hustle?

The bit on the side is necessary for some employees struggling to pay their bills

The cost-of-living has left less in employees’ pockets and for many there is no choice but to supplement insufficient income with additional jobs and ‘side hustles’ to make ends meet, but is it legal and does it leave staff exhausted and unable to do the day job?

The situation

Analysis by finder.com shows that a significant 43% of Brits are supplementing their main source of income with external work. It’s the mainstay of what we term the Gig economy, and its ripple effect is being felt not only amongst those on lower wages but also middle-income earners.