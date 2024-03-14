Employee breaks silence over alleged rampant employee mistreatment at embattled airplane manufacturer

A former Boeing employee has come forward with allegations of widespread mistreatment and pressure to compromise safety standards at the embattled airplane manufacturer's North Charleston plant.
Joseph Clayton, who worked as a technician at Boeing between 2013 and 2019, disclosed to the Daily Mail a culture of coercion, where technicians were reportedly constantly pressured to make quick fixes without documenting mistakes.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from