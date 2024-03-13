Major employer transforms recruitment practices to reduce bias in new ED&I push

In a bid to foster a fair and inclusive work environment, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) has announced significant changes to its recruitment procedures aimed at minimising unconscious bias.
The charity's initiative includes the introduction of an interactive interview builder tool and best practice guidance to help managers create structured interviews.
