EAP crisis | Major mental health service provider to undergo investigation for allegedly putting vulnerable workers at risk

Major mental health service provider to undergo investigation for allegedly putting vulnerable workers at risk

The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) has announced an investigation into one of the UK's largest providers of workplace mental health services, Health Assured, following allegations of improper handling of calls from vulnerable individuals.

BBC File on 4 uncovered disturbing claims, including instances where callers expressing suicidal thoughts were allegedly advised to "go on a date" with their partners instead of receiving appropriate support.

