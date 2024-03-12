EU poised to revolutionise gig economy with increased worker rights

Brussels has taken a significant step toward enhancing employment conditions for millions of gig workers across the European Union, signalling a potential shift in the landscape of labour rights within the gig economy.
The Council of the EU announced on Monday that ministers from all 27 member states have ratified rules aimed at determining the employment status of approximately 28 million gig economy workers.
