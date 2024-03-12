Employee dislike of AI is as great as the morning commute

The Luddites would have had something to say about this one. Change is always a thorn in the side of those who like things done just as they are, and this certainly rings true with new findings revealing that artificial intelligence (AI) tools are not saving workers any time and have become as unpopular as the commute to the office.

The survey by training provider Multiverse just tips into the majority (52%) of employees saying that it either does not save time or adds more time to their work. Of course, AI is very new and many workers particularly, customer service assistants, content marketers, data analysts, programmers, coders, and anyone that performs repetitive and routine tasks may of course be running scared that it is after their jobs but it’s more-deep seated than that.