3 mins read

‘Allyship in the outdoors’ | The North Face announces controversial 'racial inclusion' discount

Outdoor apparel brand The North Face recently introduced a controversial new customer engagement strategy, which the brand says is aimed at addressing racial inclusion in outdoor spaces.

Customers are being offered a 20% discount on online orders upon completing the "Allyship In The Outdoors" program.

