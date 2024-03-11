The North Face announces controversial 'racial inclusion' discount

Outdoor apparel brand The North Face recently introduced a controversial new customer engagement strategy, which the brand says is aimed at addressing racial inclusion in outdoor spaces.
Customers are being offered a 20% discount on online orders upon completing the "Allyship In The Outdoors" program.
