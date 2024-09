Most people could only dream of earning £15million in a single year. It’s an astronomical amount of money from which, even the most lavish of lifestyles is not off limits.

However it seems that, even in a time when the median UK annual pay packet sits at around £34,963 for the average full-time employee, the prospect of £15million isn’t enough to entice some executives. In fact, some companies are worried that this paltry amount could in fact lead to top talent being poached.