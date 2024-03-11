Embattled Vice CEO 'runs' from redundancy call due to worker outcry

A virtual town hall meeting convened by embattled media firm Vice to address recent layoffs was abruptly terminated last week after executives were overwhelmed by a flood of negative emojis from employees.
The meeting, led by Chief Content Officer Cory Haik, aimed to provide updates on the company's decision to implement job cuts.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from