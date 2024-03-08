Employee Reward,
Benefits & Wellbeing 2024
Tuesday, 24th September
3 mins read

Bucket hats and joggers | McDonald's introduces new inclusive and fully recyclable uniforms

McDonald's introduces new inclusive and fully recyclable uniforms

McDonald’s UK has announced it will be trialing new inclusive uniforms for its UK and Ireland staff who will be able to wear beanies, joggers, and bucket hats.

The contemporary uniforms will be implemented in a select few stores across Britain and Ireland, and employees will be given the opportunity to test and give feedback on the outfits.

