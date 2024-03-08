Land of the Vikings best place for women to work

Norway has been declared the best place in Europe for women to work. It tops the polls for the high numbers of female leaders together with favourable maternity leave and pay benefits.

Marking International Women’s Day (8th March), the findings by digital PR company, Reboot Online set out to expose the best destinations in Europe for women looking to pursue a career abroad. The findings are based upon a points-based index system which analysed the number of women in leadership positions, female employment, the Gender Gap Index, and maternity policies in each country.