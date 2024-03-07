5 mins read

Digital fluency | Fewer than half of UK businesses are helping employees become AI-literate

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Fewer than half of UK businesses are helping employees become AI-literate

Despite business leaders acknowledging their employees will need new skills to work with AI, less than half (44%) in the UK are helping their workforce become AI-literate, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

With rapid advancements in AI, helping employees develop new skills has become business critical. LinkedIn data finds that the skills needed for jobs globally are projected to change by 51% by 2030 (since 2016), and the rise of Generative AI is expected to accelerate this change to 68%. 7 out of 10 (69%) hiring managers in the UK expect skills gaps to widen in the next five years, underscoring the need for businesses to prioritise skills development if they are to capitalise on the opportunities presented by AI.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Critically important’ | McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'

Why HR always seems to be the first job to go - and why that's a mistake
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Redundancies | Why HR always seems to be the first job to go - and why that's a mistake

HR lockdown stories from the frontline
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 8 mins read

Five years on | HR lockdown stories from the frontline

Business Growth & Buy-In: Proving HR’s Strategic Value with Data
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Business Growth & Buy-In: Proving HR’s Strategic Value with Data

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni