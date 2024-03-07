HR Grapevine

Despite business leaders acknowledging their employees will need new skills to work with AI, less than half (44%) in the UK are helping their workforce become AI-literate, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

With rapid advancements in AI, helping employees develop new skills has become business critical. LinkedIn data finds that the skills needed for jobs globally are projected to change by 51% by 2030 (since 2016), and the rise of Generative AI is expected to accelerate this change to 68%. 7 out of 10 (69%) hiring managers in the UK expect skills gaps to widen in the next five years, underscoring the need for businesses to prioritise skills development if they are to capitalise on the opportunities presented by AI.