7 mins read

'An anti-climax' | 'Bland & beige' Spring Budget leaves little for employers to get excited about, HR experts say

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Bland & beige' Spring Budget leaves little for employers to get excited about, HR experts say

The Chancellor unveiled the 2024 Spring Budget yesterday, March 6, in what is set to be the Government’s last major fiscal roll of the dice before the next general election.

Jeremy Hunt was widely expected to announce a series of measures aimed at boosting the Conservatives’ ratings among the electorate, following weeks of polls suggesting the party is on course for defeat at the polls later this year.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Critically important’ | McLaren CEO: Early F1 season success thanks to 'world-class HR department'

How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

Change management | How mergers & acquisitions impact workplace culture

Data-driven gender equality: How businesses are driving long-term progress beyond IWD 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • In-Depth
  • 5 mins read

‘Fundamental’ | Data-driven gender equality: How businesses are driving long-term progress beyond IWD 2025

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Retention beyond pay: Five ways to hold onto your best people in 2025

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download eBook

Game On: Empowering teams to thrive through pressure

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni