HR Grapevine

Grand Theft Auto, or GTA, is arguably the most famous video game of all time. The open world console game gained notoriety since its inception in 1997, especially due to its controversial violence and adult themes.

The most recent GTA release was in 2013, leaving fans of the ecstatic to find out the series’ sixth edition is set to fall early next year. As a result, Rockstar Games, GTA’s publisher, has asked employees to return to the office full-time in the lead up to its hotly anticipated release.