HR Grapevine

Recruiters at the UK’s ‘Big Four’ firms are cracking down on job candidates using AI during the hiring process, amid concerns of jobseekers having an unfair advantage.

The Telegraph reports that the likes of KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY have sworn off ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, amid concerns it will give jobseekers an unfair advantage during their notoriously competitive recruitment processes.