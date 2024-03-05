HR Grapevine

5 mins read

Gender equality | Will women ever truly get parity in the workplace?

Will women ever truly get parity in the workplace?

We’re just shy of half a century on from the 1975 Sex Discrimination Act, yet women are still facing a glass ceiling not to mention a brick wall when it comes to parity at work. It begs the question why and, if indeed whether women should just ‘put up and shut up’?

Last week heralded the news that the number of jobs held by women in the FTSE 350 increased by two percentage points to 42.1 per cent, some ray of light but the findings also revealed that when it comes to the very top positions only ten women currently serve as CEOS at FTSE 100 companies.

