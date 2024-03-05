HR Grapevine

Asda has said it will increase its staff wages by 8.4% despite stunted growth compared to competitors, indicating the firm’s commitment to employee attraction and retention.

The supermarket giant revealed it will be investing £150million in giving its 120,000 employees an 8.4% pay increase, which will take Asda retail workers’ hourly rate from £11.11 to £12.04, and to £13.21 for its employees working within the M25.