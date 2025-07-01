HR Grapevine

The East of England is outstripping the capital on HR pay according to new figures out from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

HR managers and directors based in the East of England are enjoying an average salary of £67,172, which is considerably more than their region’s average full-time salary of £40,544. This also compares to HR professionals in London which are earning £4,384 less. This means that those in the east are earning 7% more than those in the capital and 12% higher than those in South-east England.